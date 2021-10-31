Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David J. Phillip/AP
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
World Series Baseball
Posted at 11:26 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:26:07-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump did the Tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans before Game 4 of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball.

Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite.

Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The midsummer game instead was held in Denver.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time