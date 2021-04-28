Tracking Biden's first 100 days: a look at key promises, plans and what to expect in his 1st big speech to Congress

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, the eve of his 100th day in office.

What to expect from Biden's first big speech to Congress:

In his first joint address to Congress, President Biden is expected to pitch at $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would transform the role government plays in American life. He’s expected to lay out a proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

The plan is called the American Families Plan.

Biden plans to pay for the American Families Plan by raising the top individual tax rate to 39.6% which is structured to only hit the “top 1%” of taxpayers.

The president is also calling for capital gains taxes to be raised on Americans making more than $1 million a year.

This is one of three major plans President Biden has announced since taking office. His first, the American Rescue Plan, passed Congress in March and provided stimulus relief.

Biden has also announced the American Jobs Plan, which would cost $2.5 trillion.

Congress has the final say over the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. Negotiations for those are just beginning and will likely last most of the summer.

Where does President Biden stand on key campaign promises?

As far as the coronavirus pandemic, Biden can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic. He’s also delivered on a number of his biggest climate change and economic campaign pledges.

Immigration is one issue that’s proved to be tougher for the Biden administration. He’s grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of a steep increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

This interactive chart tracks the status of political and policy promises President Joe Biden pledged to achieve within his first 100 days in office.

The Biden administration has also issued a number of executive orders since taking office.

This AP embed chart shows that President Joe Biden has issued many more executive orders in his first 100 days than his recent predecessors.

You can watch President Biden’s joint address to Congress at 9 p.m. Wednesday on FOX 17.

