Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

Supreme Court
Patrick Semansky/AP
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court
Posted at 8:03 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 08:03:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion.

More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities.

In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court.

Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News