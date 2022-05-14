Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion.

More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities.

In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court.

Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.