Senate ready to move forward on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the lead GOP negotiator in the infrastructure talks, is joined by, from left, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as he announces an agreement with Democrats on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, saying they are ready to vote to take up the bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:58:28-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senator Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and said they are ready to vote to take up the bill. A test vote is possible Wednesday evening.

The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda.

The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks, and health care.

The Republican senators met Wednesday morning with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who appears to have given his nod to proceed to consider the emerging legislation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

