Schumer: Senators will 'get the job done' on infrastructure

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 16:58:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have been meeting in a rare weekend session in the U.S. Capitol as the authors of a bipartisan infrastructure plan try to complete a nearly $1 trillion bill so that amendments can be offered.

Several senators had predicted that the text of the bill would be ready for review late Friday or early Saturday, but the bill still wasn't finished Saturday when the chamber recessed after four hours of minimal activity on the floor.

When votes would begin taking place remained unclear.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning that he's prepared to keep lawmakers in Washington for as long as it takes.

