Moolenaar proposes bill to prevent undocumented immigrants from collecting Social Security

WASHINGTON — Congressman John Moolenaar proposed new legislation Monday that would bar Social Security benefits from being paid to undocumented immigrants.

The No Social Security for Illegal Aliens Act of 2025 would forbid people from collecting benefits for income earned while in the U.S. illegally, according to Moolenaar’s office.

“Michigan seniors have worked hard to pay into Social Security, and people who are in our country illegally should not receive those benefits,” says Moolenaar. “My legislation is common sense and will advance President Trump’s goal of ensuring those who are here illegally do not collect Social Security.”

