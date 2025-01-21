Professor weighs in on Trump's proposed 'two genders' policy

(WXMI) — During his inaugural address, President Trump said official U.S. policy will only recognize two genders: male and female.

That policy is listed on the White House’s website as one of Trump’s top priorities.

FOX 17’s Samantha Mesa spoke with an assistant professor at the University of Michigan on how that stance may impact LGBTQ+ members.

“I think that the main places that this is going to have effects are things like prisons and shelters, things like that, that are gender segregated,” says Oliver Haimson. “That could have some very bad implications for especially, I think, transgender women. … “I do think, though, that civil rights groups like the ACLU will contest these orders in court, so there may be limits, there may be delays, on these sorts of executive orders being enforced.”

Trump has not yet signed an executive order on that policy at time of writing. However, more presidential actions are expected in the weeks ahead.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube