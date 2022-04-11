Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

Pakistan Politics
Muhammad Sajjad/AP
Supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's party take part in a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan’s political opposition toppled Khan in a no-confidence vote in Parliament early Sunday after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Pakistan Politics
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 06:22:33-04

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament is to convene to elect the successor to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan as an uncertain political path lies on the nation's horizon.

Monday's vote will cap a tumultuous week of political drama. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The opposition has charged Khan's government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed that the United States worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington's displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.

Tens of thousands of Khan supporters marched in cities across Pakistan on Sunday, waving large party flags and vowing support.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot