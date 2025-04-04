Nessel joins coalition of AGs in lawsuit over Trump's voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she and 19 other attorneys general have sued President Trump over his executive order on voting restrictions.

The order requires proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

Nessel says the order also flips ballot-counting procedures firmly established in their respective states. She asserts U.S. presidents do not have the power to override state election laws, adding Trump’s executive order infringes on the separation of powers.

“Not only is Donald Trump’s executive order unconstitutional and undemocratic, it unilaterally disrupts elections in our state, undermining the electoral process for millions of Michigan voters,” says Nessel. “The president has no authority to direct or control our state voting laws, many of which are enshrined in our state Constitution. The White House cannot be permitted to undermine the will and the rights of Michiganders, or keep us from legally casting our ballots under state election laws.”

Nessel requests the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to block the executive order and rule its provisions as unconstitutional.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube