Macron vs. Le Pen in French presidential election runoff

Christophe Ena/AP
A man is about to cast his ballot in Sevres, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France votes in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 14:19:36-04

PARIS (AP) — From bucolic villages to humming cities, French voters are choosing between two radically different sets of plans for the future of France.

Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is offering continuity if he is reelected for a second term, while his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is pledging seismic change for the country and its outlook on the world amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sunday's runoff has wide implications not just for France, but for Europe and beyond. The race Sunday is much tighter than the clash between the two in 2017. A Macron victory depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home because they dislike both candidates.

