Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

WATCH: White House holds daily press briefing on April 21, 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jen Psaki
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:32:10-04

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her daily press briefing at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch it here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time