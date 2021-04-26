WATCH: White House holds daily press briefing on April 26, 2021
Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:30:11-04
WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her daily press briefing about 1 p.m. Monday.
Watch it here:
