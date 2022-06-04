Watch
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Dan Scavino, Mark Meadows
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - White House social media director Dan Scavino, right, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, left, walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington. According to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Meadows and Scavino for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Dan Scavino, Mark Meadows
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 06:52:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on charges that he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But the Justice Department spared two other advisers, including the ex-president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, from criminal prosecution.

The department’s decision to not prosecute Meadows and Dan Scavino, another adviser to former President Donald Trump, was revealed in a letter sent Friday by a federal prosecutor to a lawyer for the House of Representatives.

The move was reported hours after the indictment of Navarro and a subsequent, fiery court appearance in which he vowed to contest the contempt of Congress charges.

