Black women feel sting of 'traumatizing' Jackson hearings

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. The Harvard-educated Jackson is making history, the first Black woman nominated in the court's 233 years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 17:24:34-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson had to endure hours of public scrutiny from skeptics during her Senate hearings this past week, and that's something familiar to many Black women.

The Harvard-educated Jackson is making history as the first Black woman nominated for the high court. But during questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson faced insinuating attacks from Republicans about her credentials, qualifications and character.

For Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, “It was really traumatizing to watch."

Jackson's supporters saw yet another example of highly qualified Black women having to endure indignities and distortions even as they shatter racial barriers in American society.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
