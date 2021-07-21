Bipartisan PFAS bill passes House, awaits Senate consideration

WASHINGTON — Representatives Fred Upton and Debbie Dingell applaud the passage of a bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to battle PFAS in the nation’s drinking water, Upton’s office tells us.

We’re told the PFAS Action Act endeavors to establish drinking water standards and officially recognize PFAS as a dangerous chemical so cleanup efforts may proceed. Upton’s office says the bill would also grant $200 million toward wastewater treatment and water utilities.

“It’s clear that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to actively prevent chemical spills, safeguard human health, and protect our environment,” says Rep. Upton. “I am proud to have led this effort with my Michigan colleague Debbie Dingell to accomplish these goals, and I’m especially glad to see the House pass this important legislation with strong bipartisan support.”

Upton’s office says the bill is currently awaiting Senate consideration.

“Today, Congress made clear once again to the American people that clean drinking water and combatting the PFAS crisis is a priority,” says Rep. Dingell. “I am grateful to have my close friend and colleague Representative Fred Upton as a strong partner in this fight – it’s true, it’s an American issue not a partisan issue when we’re talking about essentials like clean drinking water and environmental protections.”

