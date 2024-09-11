Bill Huizenga introduces bipartisan legislation to combat veteran suicide

(WXMI) — Rep. Bill Huizenga presented new legislation Tuesday that would help the nation’s veterans.

The bipartisan Veterans Suicide Prevention and Care Enhancement Act hopes to curb veteran suicide in the U.S.

More than 17 veterans take their own lives daily, according to the VA’s 2023 annual report on veteran suicide.

We’re told the bill would add more community network providers trained on suicide prevention. It will also establish a preferred provider list that will be made public to ensure veterans receive the best possible care.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube