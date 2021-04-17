Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Susan Walsh/AP
The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
White House Flag
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 05:07:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for action as the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police.

But going beyond exhortations to Congress is proving difficult. Three months into his presidency, Biden’s robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate’s limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once.

Issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat. But Biden on Friday insisted that wasn’t the case, saying that on the issue of gun control in particular, “I’ve never not prioritized this."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time