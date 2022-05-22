Watch
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit

Evan Vucci/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with American service members and their family at Osan Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 4:59 AM, May 22, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden tended to both business and security interests as he wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday.

Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. He also visited Osan Air Base, where thousands of U.S. and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat.

Biden says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. Japan is the next stop on Biden's trip to Asia.

