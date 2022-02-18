Watch
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 17:41:45-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion of Ukraine, saying Friday he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.

Tensions are spiking along the militarized border with attacks that the West called “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.

The Kremlin ahs announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin has pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions.

