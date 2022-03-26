Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade

Russia Ukraine War US Europe
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Russia Ukraine War US Europe
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 17:29:11-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a spending plan for the 2023 budget year that would cut projected deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

That's according to a fact sheet released Saturday by the White House budget office.

In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes that would raise more than enough revenue to offset additional investments planned by the Biden administration. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot