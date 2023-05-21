Biden administration announces additional security assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

It comes following President Joe Biden's meeting with President Zelenskyy in Japan.

This authorization is the Biden Administration's thirty-eighth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

It includes additional ammunition for the U.S.; provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and critical enablers valued at up to $375 million that Ukraine is using on the battlefield to push back against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression.



The capabilities in this package include:



• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

• Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

• Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

• Laser-guided rocket system munitions;

• Demolition munitions;

• Armored bridging systems;

• Armored medical treatment vehicles;

• Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment;

• Logistics support equipment;

• Thermal imagery systems;

• Spare parts and other field equipment.



The Biden Administration says it will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.