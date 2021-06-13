Watch
As summit ends, G-7 urged to deliver on vaccines, climate

Patrick Semansky/AP
Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
G7 Summit
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jun 13, 2021
FALMOUTH, England (AP) — Group of Seven leaders are aiming to end their first summit in two years with a punchy set of promises.

Those will include vaccinating the world against coronavirus, making huge corporations pay their fair share of taxes and tackling climate change with a blend of technology and money. They want to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused both by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and they want to convey that the club of wealthy democracies is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.

But it's unclear how firm the group’s commitments will be when the leaders issue their final communique on Sunday.

