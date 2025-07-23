U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga rules out run for Senate seat

ZEELAND, Mich. — Long-time U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga announced Wednesday he will not run for a seat in the Senate in 2026.

The Republican Congressman had been considering a campaign for one of Michigan's two seats in the U.S. Senate, according to a source close to him.

Current Senator Gary Peters announced in January he would not seek re-election. Huizenga was considered a potential front-runner for the seat, if he jumped into the race.

In a statement posted to social media, Huizenga said his decision came after talks with his wife and relatives, plus consultation with President Donald Trump. Huizenga did not commit to running for re-election in his current role as Michigan's 4th District Representative, saying instead he would announce his future plans later in 2025.

Huizenga has served in Congress since 2011, primarily representing lakeshore communities from Ottawa County and south.

After careful consideration with Natalie and my family, as well as in consultation with President Trump, I have decided against a bid for U.S. Senate in Michigan. I am proud of our effort and am grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement I received from Michiganders… — Bill Huizenga (@billhuizenga) July 23, 2025

Huizenga is one of several current elected officials deciding to forego a U.S. Senate campaign, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

So far, ten people have announced their intent to run for Peters' seat, including five Democrats, four Republicans, and one independent.

