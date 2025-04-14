Mike Rogers announces another run for U.S. Senate

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A former U.S. Congressman who narrowly lost in the latest race for an open Senate seat from Michigan will try again in 2026.

Mike Rogers announced Monday morning he is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Rogers, who campaigned in 2024 to replace out-going Senator Debbie Stabenow, now hopes he can take the seat of retiring Senator Gary Peters.

"With Democrats set to pour millions of dollars into Michigan, we know that the road to 2026 starts now," said Rogers in a statement announcing his candidacy. "Mike will be an ally for President Trump and champion for Michigan."

Rogers had be expected to make an official run for the last several months.

The Republican lost the 2024 race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin by just 19,006 votes.

Rogers served seven terms in Congress and was also the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Along with Rogers, two other Republicans have announce campaigns for Senate: Kent Benham and Frederick Heurtebise. Current State Senator Mallory McMurrow is the only Democrat so far who's officially put her name into the running.

A Republican hasn't won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

