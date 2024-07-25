Fired administrator donates to campaign of candidate who left Ottawa Impact

ZEELAND, Mich. — One of the few Republican candidates running unopposed for a seat on the Ottawa County is getting a financial boost from the former county administrator fired earlier this year.

John Gibbs donated $100 to the campaign to reelect Jacob Bonnema, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.

Gibbs, who served as county administrator for just over a year in Ottawa County, was fired in late February in a 10-1 vote. Bonnema, who represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships, was one of the commissioners who voted to dismiss Gibbs.

Bonnema filed a complaint against Gibbs while he was county administrator, claiming Gibbs made threats, intimidated staff, committed misconduct, and acted indecently. The Ottawa County Republican Party used Bonnema's complaints to censer him in June 2023.

Bonnema cut ties with Ottawa Impact just two months after the group got a majority of the seats on the board in 2023.

RELATED: Commissioner says new meeting policies leave him 'silenced'

Now the conservative from Zeeland is pursuing another term as a county commissioner. He'll face a Democratic challenger in the November election.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube