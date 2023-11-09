MI Senate passes bill paving way for Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids soccer stadium

LANSING, Mich. — Senators in Michigan passed a bill that would bring the Acrisure Amphitheater and Grand Rapids soccer stadium closer to becoming a reality.

The Grand Rapids Chamber says House Bill 5048 was passed Wednesday evening. The bill grants county commissioners the power to make decisions on local transformational projects. Voters then make the final decision at the polls.

Furthermore, we’re told the bill would give select Kent County municipalities the ability to consider a 2% excise tax, which would then be approved by commissioners and voters.

“Our community continues to work collaboratively to increase economic opportunity, attract visitors and raise the quality of life of residents,” said Government Affairs Vice President Joshua Lunger. “We are thrilled with the bipartisan support and this major step forward to advance these transformational projects, but there is still much to accomplish. The many public and private partners involved in this critical effort will be hard at work to plan the next steps and further engage with local stakeholders.”

The bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signing.

The Chamber extends their gratitude to Senators Albert, Huizenga, Outman, Victory and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks for their support.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube