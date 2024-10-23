2024 General Election Ballot Guide

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 is general election day in Michigan and across the United States. Among the many positions on the ballot are U.S. President, one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Michigan House of Representatives, and local offices.
U.S. Senate
One of Michigan's two seats in the U.S. Senate is up for a new six-year term.
Current Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who first took office in 2001, is retiring from public service.
- Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who has served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan's 7th Congressional District since 2018.
- Mike Rogers, a Republican who served as a U.S. Representative in the former 8th Congressional District until the end of 2015.
- Joseph Solis-Mullen, a Libertarian
- Dave Stein, a U.S. Taxpayers candidate
- Douglas P. Marsh, a Green Party candidate
- Doug Dern, a Natural Law candidate
U.S. House of Representatives
Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for a new two-year term.
Four members of the House represent parts of West Michigan.
District 2
This seat represents all of Barry, Ionia, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Oceana counties along with parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.
- Michael Lynch, a Democrat nominee who has not served in public office before.
- John R. Moolenaar, the Republican incumbent who has served in Congress since 2015. He is pursuing his sixth term in office.
- Ben DeJong, a Libertarian nominee
- Scott Adams, a member of the U.S. Taxpayers party
District 3
This seat represents part of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.
- Hillary Scholten, the Democratic incumbent who was first elected to office in 2022.
- Paul Hudson, a Republican nominee who has worked as an attorney for 18 years.
- Alex Avery, a Libertarian candidate
- Louis Palus, a Working Class party nominee
District 4
This seat represents all of Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties along with parts of Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.
- Jessica Swartz, a Democratic candidate and attorney who specializes in Veteran Affairs and Free Speech cases
- Bill Huizenga, the Republican incumbent who has served in Congress since 2011. He is seeking his 8th term in office
- Curtis Clark, a member of the U.S. Taxpayers party
District 5
This seat represents Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties along with parts of Kalamazoo County.
- Libbi Urban, a Democratic nominee who highlights her leadership roll in a steelworker union
- Tim Walberg, the incumbent Republican Congressman who has spent 16 years in Washington D.C. He was first elected in 2006, lost a re-election bid in 2008, then reclaimed the seat in 2010.
- James Bronke, a candidate from the Green party
Michigan House of Repsentatives
All seats in the state House of Representatives are up for election in 2024. State lawmakers are term-limited to serving a total of 12 years, whether that be in the house or senate.
35th District
This seat represents all of Branch, Hillsdale counties plus the City of Hudson in Lenawee County. Current Rep. Andrew Fink (R) is not seeking re-election after serving just one term.
- Don Hicks (D)
- Jennifer Wortz (R)
36th District
This seat represents all of St. Joseph County and the majority of Cass County, minus Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.
- Erin L. Schultes (D)
- Steve Carra (R), incumbent
37th District
This seat represents most of Berrien County, minus the lakeshore, along with Cass County's Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.
- Angela Jones (D)
- Brad Paquette (R), incumbent
38th District
This seat represents the lakeshore communities from the state border in Berrien County through Van Buren County and into Allegan County, including the cities of Benton Harbor, South Haven, and Saugatuck.
- Joey Andrews (D), incumbent
- Kevin Whiteford (R)
39th District
This seat represents the majority of Van Buren County along with portions of Berrien and Allegan counties.
- Kerry Tapper (D)
- Pauline Wendzel (R), incumbent
40th District
This seat represents a portion of Kalamazoo County including the City of Portage, Texas Township, and Oshtemo Township. Current Rep. Christine Morse (D) did not file to run for re-election.
- Matt Longjohn (D)
- Kelly Sackett (R)
41st District
This seat represents the City of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Township.
- Julie Rogers (D), incumbent
- Terry Haines (R)
- Rafael Wolf (Libertarian)
42nd District
This seat represents a large amount of Kalamazoo County and a small portion of Allegan County, including Schoolcraft, Vicksburg, Plainwell, and Otsego.
- Austin Marsman (D)
- Matt Hall (R), incumbent
43rd District
This seat represents a large portion of Allegan County plus portions of Barry, Eaton, and Ottawa counties, including the City of Allegan, Fennville, and Wayland.
- Danene Shumaker (D)
- Rachelle M. Smit (R), incumbent
44th District
This seat represents part of Calhoun County, including the cities of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Albion.
- Jim Haadsma (D), incumbent
- Steve Frisbie (R)
45th District
This seat represents the majority of Calhoun County, with portions of Kalamazoo and Jackson counties.
- Doug Murch (D)
- Sarah Lightner (R), incumbent
78th District
This seat represents the majority of Ionia County along with portions of Barry, Eaton, and Kent counties, including the cities of Hastings, Ionia, Lowell, and Portland.
- Christine Terpening (D)
- Gina Johnsen (R), incumbent
79th District
This seat represents portions of Allegan, Barry, and Kent counites, including Byron Center, Caledonia, and Middleville.
- Jason Rubin (D)
- Angela Rigas (R), incumbent
80th District
This seat represents Cascade Township, East Grand Rapids, and Kentwood.
- Phil Skaggs (D), incumbent
- Bill Sage (R)
81st District
This seat represents parts of Ada, Grand Rapids and Plainfield townships along with the northeast side of the City of Grand Rapids. Current Rep. Rachel Hood (D) is not running for re-election.
- Stephen Wooden (D)
- Jordan Youngquist (R)
82nd District
This seat represents the southeast side of Grand Rapids and a small portion of Wyoming.
- Kristian Grant (D), incumbent
- Ryan Malinoski (R)
83rd District
This seat represents the majority of Wyoming and a small portion of Grand Rapids.
- John Fitzgerald (D), incumbent
- Tommy Brann (R)
84th District
This seat represents the west side of Grand Rapids along with Grandville and Walker.
- Carol Glanville (D), incumbent
- John Wetzel (R)
85th District
This seat represents a portion of Ottawa County including Hudsonville and Zeeland.
- Marcia Mansaray (D)
- Bradley Slagh (R), incumbent
86th District
This seat represents a portion of Allegan and Ottawa counties, including the city of Holland.
- Abby Klomparens (D)
- Nancy De Boer (R), incumbent
87th District
This seat represents a portion of Muskegon County, including the cities of Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and North Muskegon.
- Will Snyder (D), incumbent
- Chip Chipman (R)
- Rich McClain (Libertarian)
88th District
This seat represents portions of Muskegon and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Grand Haven and Norton Shores.
- Tim Meyer (D)
- Greg VanWoerkom (R), incumbent
89th District
This seat represents parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Allendale, Coopersville, Kent City, and Ravenna.
- Lois Maassen (D)
- Luke Meerman (R), incumbent
90th District
This seat represents a large portion of Kent County, including Rockford and Sparta.
- William Higgins (D)
- Bryan Posthumus (R), incumbent
91st District
This seat represents a large portion of Montcalm County along with parts of Ionia and Kent counties, including Belding, Cedar Springs, Greenville, Howard City, and Stanton.
- Jason Dillingham (D)
- Pat Outman (R), incumbent
93rd District
This seat represents small portions of Ionia and Montcalm counties along with Clinton, Gratiot, and Saginaw counties. Current Rep. Graham Filler (R) is not running for re-election.
- Kevin Seamon (D)
- Tim Kelly (R)
100th District
This seat represents the whole of Mecosta and Osceola counties plus parts of Clare and Lake counties.
- Tracy Ruell (D)
- Tom Kruse (R), incumbent
101st District
This seat represents the full breadth of Newaygo County along with parts of Lake, Mason, Oceana, and Wexford counties.
- Christopher Crain (D)
- Joseph Fox (R), incumbent
102nd District
This seat represents parts of Manistee, Mason, Muskegon, and Oceana counties, including Hart, Ludington, Manistee, Montague, and Whitehall.
- Kathy Pelleran-Mahoney (D)
- Curt VanderWall (R), incumbent
Mayor of Grand Rapids
The City of Grand Rapids will have a new mayor in 2025. Current Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is term-limited after 9 years in office.
Two candidates who received the most votes in the August Primary Election are facing off for the role in November.
- David LaGrand
- Senita Lenear
The latest election news is on FOX 17
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube