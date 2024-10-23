2024 General Election Ballot Guide

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 is general election day in Michigan and across the United States. Among the many positions on the ballot are U.S. President, one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Michigan House of Representatives, and local offices.

U.S. Senate

One of Michigan's two seats in the U.S. Senate is up for a new six-year term.

Current Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who first took office in 2001, is retiring from public service.

Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who has served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan's 7th Congressional District since 2018.

Mike Rogers, a Republican who served as a U.S. Representative in the former 8th Congressional District until the end of 2015.

Joseph Solis-Mullen, a Libertarian

Dave Stein, a U.S. Taxpayers candidate

Douglas P. Marsh, a Green Party candidate

Doug Dern, a Natural Law candidate

U.S. House of Representatives

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for a new two-year term.

Four members of the House represent parts of West Michigan.

District 2

This seat represents all of Barry, Ionia, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Oceana counties along with parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.



Michael Lynch, a Democrat nominee who has not served in public office before.

John R. Moolenaar, the Republican incumbent who has served in Congress since 2015. He is pursuing his sixth term in office.

Ben DeJong, a Libertarian nominee

Scott Adams, a member of the U.S. Taxpayers party



District 3

This seat represents part of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.



Hillary Scholten, the Democratic incumbent who was first elected to office in 2022.

Paul Hudson, a Republican nominee who has worked as an attorney for 18 years.

Alex Avery, a Libertarian candidate

Louis Palus, a Working Class party nominee



District 4

This seat represents all of Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties along with parts of Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.



Jessica Swartz, a Democratic candidate and attorney who specializes in Veteran Affairs and Free Speech cases

Bill Huizenga, the Republican incumbent who has served in Congress since 2011. He is seeking his 8th term in office

Curtis Clark, a member of the U.S. Taxpayers party



District 5

This seat represents Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties along with parts of Kalamazoo County.



Libbi Urban, a Democratic nominee who highlights her leadership roll in a steelworker union

Tim Walberg, the incumbent Republican Congressman who has spent 16 years in Washington D.C. He was first elected in 2006, lost a re-election bid in 2008, then reclaimed the seat in 2010.

James Bronke, a candidate from the Green party

Michigan House of Repsentatives

All seats in the state House of Representatives are up for election in 2024. State lawmakers are term-limited to serving a total of 12 years, whether that be in the house or senate.

35th District

This seat represents all of Branch, Hillsdale counties plus the City of Hudson in Lenawee County. Current Rep. Andrew Fink (R) is not seeking re-election after serving just one term.



Don Hicks (D)

Jennifer Wortz (R)

36th District

This seat represents all of St. Joseph County and the majority of Cass County, minus Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.



Erin L. Schultes (D)

Steve Carra (R), incumbent

37th District

This seat represents most of Berrien County, minus the lakeshore, along with Cass County's Wayne Township and the City of Dowagiac.



Angela Jones (D)

Brad Paquette (R), incumbent

38th District

This seat represents the lakeshore communities from the state border in Berrien County through Van Buren County and into Allegan County, including the cities of Benton Harbor, South Haven, and Saugatuck.



Joey Andrews (D), incumbent

Kevin Whiteford (R)

39th District

This seat represents the majority of Van Buren County along with portions of Berrien and Allegan counties.



Kerry Tapper (D)

Pauline Wendzel (R), incumbent

40th District

This seat represents a portion of Kalamazoo County including the City of Portage, Texas Township, and Oshtemo Township. Current Rep. Christine Morse (D) did not file to run for re-election.



Matt Longjohn (D)

Kelly Sackett (R)

41st District

This seat represents the City of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Township.



Julie Rogers (D), incumbent

Terry Haines (R)

Rafael Wolf (Libertarian)

42nd District

This seat represents a large amount of Kalamazoo County and a small portion of Allegan County, including Schoolcraft, Vicksburg, Plainwell, and Otsego.



Austin Marsman (D)

Matt Hall (R), incumbent

43rd District

This seat represents a large portion of Allegan County plus portions of Barry, Eaton, and Ottawa counties, including the City of Allegan, Fennville, and Wayland.



Danene Shumaker (D)

Rachelle M. Smit (R), incumbent

44th District

This seat represents part of Calhoun County, including the cities of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Albion.



Jim Haadsma (D), incumbent

Steve Frisbie (R)

45th District

This seat represents the majority of Calhoun County, with portions of Kalamazoo and Jackson counties.



Doug Murch (D)

Sarah Lightner (R), incumbent

78th District

This seat represents the majority of Ionia County along with portions of Barry, Eaton, and Kent counties, including the cities of Hastings, Ionia, Lowell, and Portland.



Christine Terpening (D)

Gina Johnsen (R), incumbent

79th District

This seat represents portions of Allegan, Barry, and Kent counites, including Byron Center, Caledonia, and Middleville.



Jason Rubin (D)

Angela Rigas (R), incumbent

80th District

This seat represents Cascade Township, East Grand Rapids, and Kentwood.



Phil Skaggs (D), incumbent

Bill Sage (R)

81st District

This seat represents parts of Ada, Grand Rapids and Plainfield townships along with the northeast side of the City of Grand Rapids. Current Rep. Rachel Hood (D) is not running for re-election.



Stephen Wooden (D)

Jordan Youngquist (R)

82nd District

This seat represents the southeast side of Grand Rapids and a small portion of Wyoming.



Kristian Grant (D), incumbent

Ryan Malinoski (R)

83rd District

This seat represents the majority of Wyoming and a small portion of Grand Rapids.



John Fitzgerald (D), incumbent

Tommy Brann (R)

84th District

This seat represents the west side of Grand Rapids along with Grandville and Walker.



Carol Glanville (D), incumbent

John Wetzel (R)

85th District

This seat represents a portion of Ottawa County including Hudsonville and Zeeland.



Marcia Mansaray (D)

Bradley Slagh (R), incumbent

86th District

This seat represents a portion of Allegan and Ottawa counties, including the city of Holland.



Abby Klomparens (D)

Nancy De Boer (R), incumbent

87th District

This seat represents a portion of Muskegon County, including the cities of Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and North Muskegon.



Will Snyder (D), incumbent

Chip Chipman (R)

Rich McClain (Libertarian)

88th District

This seat represents portions of Muskegon and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Grand Haven and Norton Shores.



Tim Meyer (D)

Greg VanWoerkom (R), incumbent

89th District

This seat represents parts of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including the cities of Allendale, Coopersville, Kent City, and Ravenna.



Lois Maassen (D)

Luke Meerman (R), incumbent

90th District

This seat represents a large portion of Kent County, including Rockford and Sparta.



William Higgins (D)

Bryan Posthumus (R), incumbent

91st District

This seat represents a large portion of Montcalm County along with parts of Ionia and Kent counties, including Belding, Cedar Springs, Greenville, Howard City, and Stanton.



Jason Dillingham (D)

Pat Outman (R), incumbent

93rd District

This seat represents small portions of Ionia and Montcalm counties along with Clinton, Gratiot, and Saginaw counties. Current Rep. Graham Filler (R) is not running for re-election.



Kevin Seamon (D)

Tim Kelly (R)

100th District

This seat represents the whole of Mecosta and Osceola counties plus parts of Clare and Lake counties.



Tracy Ruell (D)

Tom Kruse (R), incumbent

101st District

This seat represents the full breadth of Newaygo County along with parts of Lake, Mason, Oceana, and Wexford counties.



Christopher Crain (D)

Joseph Fox (R), incumbent

102nd District

This seat represents parts of Manistee, Mason, Muskegon, and Oceana counties, including Hart, Ludington, Manistee, Montague, and Whitehall.



Kathy Pelleran-Mahoney (D)

Curt VanderWall (R), incumbent

Mayor of Grand Rapids

The City of Grand Rapids will have a new mayor in 2025. Current Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is term-limited after 9 years in office.

Two candidates who received the most votes in the August Primary Election are facing off for the role in November.



David LaGrand

Senita Lenear

