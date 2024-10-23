A day on the campaign trail with Paul Hudson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paul Hudson is running for United States Congress representing Michigan's third district. He opposes incumbent Hillary Scholten.

Hudson shared his campaign strategy and key issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing inflation and cost of living.

FOX 17 joined Hudson walking neighborhood streets. Hudson put in the miles to meet Michigan voters and make sure they vote.

Hudson says door knocking is his favorite part of the campaign trail, getting to speak personally with voters.

"This is the epicenter of the political universe right now in Michigan and West Michigan specifically," Hudson told FOX 17.

Hudson's team continued to put in long hours every day before people went to work.

"We have a really competitive race here in the third district for Congress. This is going to come right down to the wire, and I have been take taking my case to the voters, telling them that we need change," Hudson said, saying they work late nights as well to reach people in their everyday routines.

The Hudson campaign held a rally in Grand Rapids with senatorial candidate Mike Rogers and other sitting U.S. senators.

The final push comes before the upcoming election, and as FOX 17 has reported, the district has been represented by three different representatives in three terms.

Now, Hudson's goal is it to secure a Republican seat.

"My approach all along has been this right here, 'Paul for All,' and I think we need to get back to a more unifying style of leadership. Everything has gotten so divisive, but this... that's not this district. This is a district where it's not uncommon to have Republican and Democrats in the same family and neighbors on the same sports teams. That's the West Michigan that I know, and that's the ... West Michigan that I would represent in Congress."

He says his policies are about addressing inflation, stressing the need for bipartisan unity while criticizing what he calls irresponsible government spending.

Hudson advocates for a market-driven approach to electric vehicles, and says the most important work is to listen to voters.

"We need to make sure that we're letting the automakers make the cars that they know how to sell. We need to make sure that consumers have the choices that they want to have in the marketplace."

On reproductive rights, he plans to support women's health and safety. He supports Michigan's constitutional amendment.

"I respect the rights, the will of the voters, on that issue. I don't support a national abortion ban."

He's focused on streamlining adoption programs, as he is from a family of adopted children.

"My mother was adopted. My brother was adopted. My sister was adopted. One thing I'm interested in doing in Congress is really streamlining this adoption program to make sure that that's a viable option for folks."

Looking to the future, Hudson would represent the whole district, not just his base.

"We're all going to wake up on November 6; the world is going to keep spinning. Yes, this is a very important election with important issues that are on the line, but let's keep a perspective on this thing. America is still the greatest country on earth. I reject all the talk that we're a nation in decline. It's an honor to go through this process."

The polls open on November 5. Get your absentee ballots in before then, or go to the early voting stations ahead of time.

