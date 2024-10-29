Jessica Swartz looks to serve Michigan from District 4's congressional seat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is a critical state for both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Ahead of Election Day, FOX 17 continues to look at key races in our area. The one to watch here in our area includes Michigan's fourth congressional district.

The district covers Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Democratic candidate Jessica Swartz recently hit the campaign trail in Kalamazoo, a city that typically swings blue.

Swartz knocked on several doors in a neighborhood not far from the Democratic campaign office. There, she met a voter with several campaign signs from people in her party.

"I was just coming to introduce myself. Thank you for your support out there. We need to get you a Jessica Swartz sign," Swartz said.

Swartz asked several neighbors what issues matter to them before they head to the polls.

"Are you planning on voting this election cycle? What are some of the issues that are bringing you out this time," Swartz asked.

She also explained where she stood on issues closest to her.

"I listen to any good idea ... no matter where it comes from," Swartz said. "Some of the top three for mine are trying to lower the cost of living, you know, protecting Lake Michigan and our drinking water, and continue fighting for women's reproductive health rights."

Kalamazoo is close to the southern tip of this district. She sat down with FOX 17 to provide answers to where she stands on issues that impact Michiganders.

"This is just all for the greater good. The people in this district need representation from top to bottom, not just the very, very wealthy few, and I don't feel like we're getting that right now," Swartz said.

Eighty-one percent of registered voters say the economy will be very important to their vote in this election, according to Pew Research Center. It's an issue Swartz knows is critical toward people in our state.

"We need to make sure that corporations are charging the appropriate prices so that people are paying the prices they should be paying, not the prices the corporations want them to pay," she said.

The candidate also highlights a policy presidential candidate Kamala Harris is pushing.

"Looking back at the Child Care Tax Credit," Swartz said.

The auto industry is a big factor for employment in our state.

"I think that's something we must do, but we need to do it in a way that keeps our jobs here, that keeps our union jobs here. And, you know, ... I fully support the American manufacturing EV plants," Swartz said.

You need electricity to power those EVs. Palisades could provide that opportunity thanks to a $1.5 billion loan to restart the nuclear plant.

"As long as we can do it in a way that it's going to continue to protect Lake Michigan and do it in a way that protects our other natural resources, and I support it," Swartz added.

The candidate explains that a vote for her is a vote for equal representation.

"I will listen to any reasonable position. There's good ideas all over the place, and my goal is to find the best idea that's going to help our district and our country, regardless of where that idea comes from," Swartz said.

