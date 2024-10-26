Bill Huizenga looks to continue serving Michigan from District 4's congressional seat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is a critical state for both the Senate and House. FOX 17 is spending time with the candidates seeking to win District 4’s congressional seat.

Voters in this area include people in Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Recently, we met up with Republican candidate and incumbent Bill Huizenga as he hit the campaign trail in Kalamazoo.

Huizenga has been in office serving the people of Michigan since 2011 and plans to continue his efforts for another two years.

“I think a vote for me is a vote for common sense,” Huizenga said. “Frankly, I'm a guy who is a small business owner who's had some experience doing this and understanding that there are times and places where you have to compromise, but that doesn't mean you give up your core values at all.”

Eighty-one percent of registered voters say the economy will be very important to their vote in this election, according to Pew Research Center. The economy is one of the top issues Huizenga plans to address if selected to represent the people in the Fourth District.

The former president signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law in 2017, but it expires in 2025.

“Having been there for the original 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where we saw real tax relief go to middle-class Americans... I want to continue that,” Huizenga added.

The incumbent spent a day knocking on doors and asking people if they voted or planned to vote.

“I ring the bell, knock the door, and then I start writing out a note: 'Sorry I missed you today. I hope to earn your vote' and sign it,” Huizenga said.

As he got ready to go door-knocking, we asked Huizenga about the economy, manufacturing and energy.

“There is this discussion about EVs, and I don't like EV mandates, that has been the pattern, but nonetheless, there is a niche and a need for some of that,” Huizenga said. “We need to unleash U.S. gas, U.S. petroleum and U.S. minerals and those rare earth [minerals] to make sure that we are having an across-the-board system of energy use.”

A big source of energy is nuclear. The Biden and Harris administration is providing a $1.52 billion loan to Holtec to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Van Buren County.

“We’ve been talking to the Trump folks already about that and about our efforts. I would hope that they would see the value in this,” he added.

The Republican Party currently controls the House with 220 seats compared to Democrats at 212.

“I’m somebody who's got a reputation to be able to work across the aisle but still hold tough to what I believe is the right direction for us as a country,” Huizenga said.

This November, Michigan voters will decide whether to send Huizenga back to Washington or take another direction.

“I think maintaining a Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which I'm part of, is a very positive thing for the country,” Huizenga said.

