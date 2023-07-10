Ziyad Brothers recalls soup starter for undeclared milk

CICERO, Ill. — Ziyad Brothers Importing has recalled its Jameed Soup Starter due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product was sold through Amazon and was distributed across the U.S.

The FDA says the recall affects units packaged in 35.2 oz containers bearing the UPC number “0 74265 00597 1.”

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at 708-222-8330 or foodsafety@ziyad.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube