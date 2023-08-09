Zespri kiwi recalled for Listeria concerns

SEATTLE — David Oppenheimer and Company has recalled its Zespri-brand organic kiwi products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the issue was detected while the Kentucky Department for Public Health conducted routine testing on July 7. The manufacturer was notified of the test results on Aug. 3, after which they traced the supply chain back to a pair of grower lots.

The recall affects one-pound packages bearing the UPC “8 18849 020009 3” and GTIN “9400 9552” shipped before Aug. 7, according to the FDA.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are asked to refrain from eating them and to throw them away.

Those with questions may contact the manufacturer at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

