Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. The death of a Connecticut seventh grader from an apparent fentanyl overdose has renewed calls for schools to carry the opioid antidote naloxone. The 13-year-old student in Hartford died Saturday after falling ill in school two days earlier. The school did not have naloxone, which is known by the brand name Narcan. But now city officials are vowing to put it in all schools. Fatal overdoses among young people in the U.S. have been increasing amid the opioid epidemic but remain relatively uncommon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Schools-Overdose Antidote
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 16:04:54-05

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut seventh grader from an apparent fentanyl overdose has renewed calls for schools to carry the opioid antidote naloxone.

The 13-year-old student in Hartford died Jan. 15 after falling ill in school two days earlier.

The school did not have naloxone, which is known by the brand name Narcan. But now city officials are vowing to put it in all schools.

Fatal overdoses among young people in the U.S. have been increasing amid the opioid epidemic but remain relatively uncommon. Advocacy groups are repeating previous calls to have naloxone in all schools and to train teachers and students on recognizing overdose symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News