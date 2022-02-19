Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the sun sets behind the closed Camp X-Ray detention facility, on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Guantanamo Closure Explained
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 16:46:00-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down.

A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released, with security precautions, to their homelands or sent to another country.

Much still must happen, such as in some cases finding countries willing to accept prisoners and impose security controls on them. But some men could start to leave in the coming weeks.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News