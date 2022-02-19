Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down.

A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released, with security precautions, to their homelands or sent to another country.

Much still must happen, such as in some cases finding countries willing to accept prisoners and impose security controls on them. But some men could start to leave in the coming weeks.