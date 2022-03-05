Watch
Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, on Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. Whitmer's administration on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, stopped recommending that masks be worn inside schools and other public places to curb COVID-19 in Michigan, pointing to a drop in cases and hospitalizations.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 18:00:13-05

(AP) — Four men are going to trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The allegations reflect an increasing level of anger and violence in U.S. politics that disproportionately targets female elected officials, particularly women of color.

Researchers say that while criticism of public officials is healthy in a democracy, women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence.

The hostility ranges from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes, or attacks on social media that include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance. This could push women to leave public office or deter them from running, potentially reversing the progress made in diversifying the country’s representation.

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial