WATCH: Cooley-Law on what comes next after Trump's 2nd indictment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump was federally indicted Friday on multiple counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Among those charges include violations of the Espionage Act.

We spoke with Cooley-Law Prof. Jeffrey Swartz, who offered context on the newly unsealed allegations and explained what comes next in the investigation.

Swartz also weighed in on the potential impacts the indictment might have on the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is presently considered the GOP frontrunner.

