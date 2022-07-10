USDOT unveils new Bill of Rights for disabled airline passengers

The United States Department of Transportation is taking steps to ensure a smooth flight for all passengers in the country.

On Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg announced a new plan issued by the USDOT to help support flyers with disabilities.

The Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights is something the department has never done before. It outlines ten fundamental rights that airline passengers with disabilities are entitled to, including the Right to Assistance at Airports, the Right to Receive Information in an Accessible Format, and the Right to Receive Seating Accomodations.

In the announcement, the USDOT said that it published the Bill of Rights in order to "empower air travelers with disabilities to understand and assert their rights" as well as to hold airline providers accountable to uphold those rights.

In addition to the new Bill of Rights, the department also instructed airlines to keep children under the age of 13 seated with parents or accompanying adults. A notice was issued to airlines Friday, discouraging airlines from charging extra for or adding barriers to children sitting with accompanying adults.

“Today’s announcements are the latest steps toward ensuring an air travel system that works for everyone,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Whether you’re a parent expecting to sit together with your young children on a flight, a traveler with a disability navigating air travel, or a consumer traveling by air for the first time in a while, you deserve safe, accessible, affordable, and reliable airline service.”

The announcement of these two initiatives comes at a time when frustrations are running high with airlines. Last month, the Air Travel Consumer Report showed that consumer complaints against airlines have increased by 300% since the start of the pandemic.

The USDOT also said that it was considering new ways to address airline delays and cancellations, a major problem for the air-travel industry. It is also says it is working to make progress on refund issues.

Consumers may file air travel consumer or civil rights complaints with the USDOT if they believe their rights have been violated. Additional information and resources on the rights of consumers, including information on how to file a complaint, can be found here.

