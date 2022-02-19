USDA: Swai fish products recalled; imported without re-inspection

WASHINGTON — Corfu Foods, Inc. has recalled more than 6,000 pounds of swai fish products because they were not submitted for re-inspection while being imported from Vietnam, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the affected products were imported on Jan. 15 and arrive in 15-pound bulk packages labeled “Pacific Dynasty Swai Fillets” with a lot code of “VN 461 VI 354.”

No reactions were reported in connection to the recall.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the affected products may be in the refrigerators and freezers of restaurants, consumers and institutions.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are asked to call Corfu Foods at 630-595-2510 or by sending an email to cm@corfufoods.com.

