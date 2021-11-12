USDA issues public health alert for salame sticks due to possible Salmonella

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Friday because of possible Salmonella contamination in Euro Foods’ ready-to-eat, Italian-style salame stick products.

A recall wasn’t requested because FSIS hasn’t identified a specific contaminated lot or lots, and the agency believes potentially affected products are no longer available for direct purchase, the alert said.

The items were produced before Oct. 25 and includes 2-oz packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with best-by dates up to Jan. 23, 2022.

Products subject to the public health alert have “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase instead of eating them.