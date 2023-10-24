Undeclared peanuts, Listeria prompt 2 recalls

(WXMI) — Nature’s Path Organic Foods has recalled select batches of Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the issue arose from an error involving an external partner.

The FDA says the recall affects the pumpkin spice flavor with lot code “2C110242,” UPC “0 5844959077 4” and a “best before” date of Oct. 24, 2023. The dark chocolate chip flavor impacted by the recall has the lot code “2C110262,” UPC “0 5844916701 3” and a “best before” date of Oct. 26, 2023.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those with questions are directed to connect with customer service representatives at 1-866-880-7284 or ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

Meanwhile, the FDA says Greenhead Lobster Products has recalled all cooked lobster meat products made between May 9 and Oct. 19 for potential Listeria contamination.

We’re told Listeria was not detected in any food but it was found in the processing environment.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Those with questions are asked to connect with customer service representatives at Recall@greenheadlobster.com.

Consumers who purchased any of the products affected by these recalls are urged to return them for refunds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube