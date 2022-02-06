UN experts: North Korea seeks to produce material for nukes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs including its capability to produce nuclear device components in violation of U.N Security Council resolutions. The panel of experts said in the executive summary of the report obtained Saturday night by The Associated Press that there was a marked acceleration of Pyongyang’s testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles through January, incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both solid and liquid propellants. The panel also said that new technologies tested included a possible hypersonic guiding warhead and a maneuverable re-entry vehicle.

