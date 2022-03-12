Ukraine says Russia shelled mosque in besieged Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government says Russia’s military has shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the besieged city of Mariupol.

A government statement issued Saturday did not have any immediate reports of casualties. The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey reported earlier that a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among those seeking refuge from an ongoing Russian attack on the encircled port city.

An embassy spokeswoman cited information from the city’s mayor. She noted that it was difficult to communicate with anyone in Mariupol.