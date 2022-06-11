Watch
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Bernat Armangue/AP
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area look out the window of an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 06:02:52-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties” when used on land targets.

A Ukrainian regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition in eastern Ukraine, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

