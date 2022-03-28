Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.

Zelenskyy made an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in Europe's biggest ground conflict since World War II.

Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland, Zelenskyy lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong" about who and how jets and other defensive weapons should be provided to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals.

