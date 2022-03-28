Watch
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation

Rodrigo Abd/AP
A Russian soldier killed during combats against Ukrainian army lies on a corn field in Sytnyaky, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 22:54:44-04

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.

Zelenskyy made an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in Europe's biggest ground conflict since World War II.

Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland, Zelenskyy lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong" about who and how jets and other defensive weapons should be provided to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals.

