U.S. Air Force Band releases two videos for Memorial Day

U.S. Air Force Band
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 23, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Air Force Band has released two videos in honor of Memorial Day.

One of the videos features the Ceremonial Brass, one of the band’s six ensembles. In the video, the group performs the song Goin’ Home. It also features narration by General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The other video features Technical Sergeant Jason Covey performing Taps with a bugle at Culpepper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia. One of the most notable aspects of the videos are the different camera shots that were created using drones.

Both videos can be watched above.

