(WXMI) — Taylor Farms has recalled a salad kit due to undeclared wheat and eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kits bearing the UPC number “0066 2932” and a “best if used by” date of June 2, 2022.

Those who purchased the affected product are asked to throw it away. Call the manufacturer at 855-455-0098 if you have questions.

