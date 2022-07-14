Tovala glazed bowls, Enjoy Life baked snacks recalled

(WXMI) — Tovala has issued a recall of its Gochujang-Glazed Pork and Salmon bowls due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the bowls were sent to homes via the company’s delivery service on the week of July 4.

The FDA says Tovala notified its customers and disabled the products’ QR codes.

The affected products reportedly have “enjoy by” dates between July 11 and July 14.

One negative reaction was reported, the FDA tells us.

Consumers are advised to throw the affected products away.

Meanwhile, Enjoy Life Natural Brands has recalled select varieties of its baked goods due to possible bits of hard plastic, according to the FDA.

They say the problem was discovered amid an internal quality review.

No illnesses or injuries were reported.

The FDA says the recall affects the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Consumers are asked to refrain from ingesting the affected products and throw them away. The FDA instructs consumers to hold on to the boxes and call 1-855-543-5335 to request a refund.

