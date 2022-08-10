That's It-brand chocolate truffles recalled for possible milk proteins

LOS ANGELES — That’s It Nutrition has recalled select varieties of its Dark Chocolate Truffles due to possible milk proteins, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told cross contamination may have caused some packages to contain milk proteins.

The FDA says the recall affects fig, date, banana and fig-with-sea salt flavors contained in 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce and 12-count packages.

The affected packaged are marked with expiration dates between March 23, 2023 and July 8, 2024, officials say.

Products made on Aug. 1, 2022 have been verified as milk-protein-free, the FDA adds.

Those who bought the affected products are asked to return them for refunds.

Call the manufacturer at 1-888-862-5235 if you have questions.

