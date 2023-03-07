T-shirt honors fallen K9s of 2022, funds vests

(WXMI) — The Blue Alert Foundation (BAF) has launched a T-shirt honoring K9s who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty last year.

Each shirt bears the names of the 25 K9s who died in 2022. Proceeds from all sales go toward protecting as many K9s as possible, according to the law enforcement support organization.

BAF says they provided a vest to a K9 named after Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old honorary Texas officer who died of cancer in late 2019.

Blue Alert Foundation

We’re told this is the eighth year the organization has paid tribute to fallen K9s in this way.

T-shirts can be purchased online.

Blue Alert Foundation

