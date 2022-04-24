Watch
Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A Trump-era policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court will be argued Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden halted the “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office. A judge forced him to reinstate it in December, but barely 3,000 migrants were enrolled by the end of March, making little impact during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the border.

Criticisms of the policy are the same under Biden as they were under President Donald Trump: Migrants are terrified in dangerous Mexican border cities and it's difficult to find lawyers from Mexico.

